The Transport Minister says the reopening of schools will be reviewed this Wednesday

The Transport Minister says the situation with reopening schools will be reviewed this week.

However Eamon Ryan says the plan remains that it goes ahead on January 11th.

It comes amid increasing concern about the rising rate of Covid-19 infections among school-age children.

Senior public health officials, Department of Education officials and teachers unions are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

But Minister Ryan says parents should operate with the view that schools will open again from next Monday.