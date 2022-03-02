‘The truth of war is death’ says Kilkenny Cllr after vote to write to Russian Ambassabor

The truth of war is death – the words of a Kilkenny Councillor outraged over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour’s Tomás Breathnach was speaking after today’s meeting of the Piultown Municipal District.

It was decided the council would write to the Russian Ambassador to tell him how appalled local people are over the war.

Cllr Breathnach says he’s horrified by the images of death and destruction coming out of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian minister’s addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council – claiming Russian troops are attacking children’s hospitals.

She says an 18-month old is the youngest civilian to die – though we’ve not verified that.

A number of cities are now under fire.

The mayor of Mariupol in the south east says they’ve had “mass casualties” and are currently without water, while 25 people have been killed in Kharkiv in the past 24 hours.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s called on Russians to stage daily protests against the war.