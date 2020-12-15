The US President-elect’s victory’s been officially confirmed and one Carlow College lecturer says Trump doesn’t have to leave the White House until Joe Biden is sworn in

US President-elect Joe Biden’s win has been officially confirmed by the electoral college in the United States.

He got more than the 270 votes needed to secure the White House.

And he’s taken aim at Donald Trump’s ‘unprecedented assault’ on America’s democratic systems.

He’s pointing to the President’s repeated and unsuccessful attempts to challenge the result saying “Time and again President Trump’s lawyers presented arguments, they were heard by more than 80 judges across this country and in every case, no cause or evidence was found to question or dispute the results”.

Carlow College lecturer Eric Derr says Trump doesn’t have to leave the White House until Joe Biden is sworn in next month. He told KCLR’s The Way It Is “The way the transfer of power works is ultimately the hours leading up to the inauguration day is planned by Congress, they already have a team working on this, of both houses, of members of both parties, essentially there’s a limited number of hours where essentially they bring in the Biden furniture or Biden’s household”.

He adds “There are some reports emerging he may not return to the White House after Christmas but ultimately everything takes place on inauguration day when the new President’s sworn in he will be returning back to the White House but everything could change with Donald Trump”.