The wait goes on for residents of new Carlow apartment block to move in

A positive housing story has turned into a nightmare for residents waiting to move into their new homes in Carlow.

So says Fergal Browne who was referring to the Maryborough Street apartments in Graiguecullen.

The development was finished recently, however, residents have yet to move in as they’ve been hit with a series of setbacks.

Those allocated the apartments were told last October, but a delay with the gas connection seems to be what is preventing them from taking up residence there.

Chief Executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan says people are entitled to complain to the Ombudsman on the issue.

She also said it was “extremely disappointing” for those who are due to move into the apartments.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy had visited the development in recent months.