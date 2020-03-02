The Way It Is : 2/3/2020

We were joined tonight first by Kieran O’Gorman who recently celebrated his 28th year in business in Kilkenny. He spoke about his apprenticeship, the various fashions and styles he’s seen, the relationships with customers and his own career to date to his latest achievements in business.

Denis Hynes of SIPTU joined us to discuss the employment aspects of the current Coronoavirus outbreak and how it can affect employees, business managers and owners.

Kilkenny’s Ferdia Shaw will soon be seen on screen on the 2020 release “Artemis Fowl”. It was quite the roller coaster for the teenager actor in such a major production and it will soon kick off again as the premiere date approaches. We heard from his mother Lucy Glendenning on the journey so far.

We had our regular feature “Woman’s Bits” and our guest tonight was Ann Shannon.

Finally we heard about recent developments on rodent control and the seemingly difficult situations in which pest control companies find themselves. Dave Bower has his own pest control company and explained the current situation as regards EU regulations.