The Way It Is : 3/3/2020

First tonight we were joined by Róisín Gilroy and Dee Murphy, volunteers with the Cois Nore cancer support centre in Kilkenny. Both have been on their respective cancer journeys and shared their experiences of treatment and recovery and their hugely positive experiences with the Cois Nore service.

Cois Nore receives no state funding and depends on fundraising to maintain services. They’ve joined forces with Kilkenny TradFest to bring the hugely popular band “Ruaile Buaile” to Kilkenny as part of their latest fundraising. Another fundraising event is a Camino Walk in October 2020 and an information evening will be held at the centre on March 18th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

All gig details here and further details on Cois Nore and their service here

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel (sponsor of KCLR Breakfast) joined us to discuss the practicalities and facts around travel in the light of the coronoavirus. Tom always takes a very common sense approach to things and made the point that ‘facts defeat fear’. He spoke about travel plans, insurance and the value of speaking to travel professionals.

Matt O’Keeffe of the Glanbia Farm Show spoke to Martin about the implications of the coronoavirus as it affects the farming and agrifood sectors and also spoke about the current heavy rainfall and flooding.

Mícheál Ó’Máirtín is former principal of Gaescoil Osraí and a passionate and enthusiastic Irish speaker and in a brief discussion spoke to Martin about some upcoming events in Kilkenny for Seachtain Na nGaeilge and the regular events for people living in Kilkenny during the year. He said there was always a welcome for anyone https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-332020who wants to speak the language. Beidh muid ag caint arís gan dabht!