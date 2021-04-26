Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is; Aoife Doyle HSE Senior Occupational Therapist talks about different “learning styles”

The Way It Is;

Aoife Doyle HSE Senior Occupational Therapist talks about different “learning styles”. Activists, Theorists, Pragmatists or Reflectors.. which one are you?

Honey and Mumford University of Leicester have a learning styles questionnaire that your listeners can complete should they want. This is a nice explanation from the University of Leicester as to what the different learning styles mean and how people with those styles could best approach learning.

