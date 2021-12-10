The Way It Is Friday 10th December, 2021

The Way It Is;

Edwina Grace is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today.

On today’s show;

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on the good news that has come through for Carlow. The €1m exceptional payment. She chats with Edwina on this and more.

Celebrating 26 years in business at Rafter’s Gastropub, Friary Street, Kilkenny. Gerry Rafter tells us what it is like to reach that milestone. He chats about business during Covid too.

We take a look at Festivities that are going ahead this weekend. Kieran Comerford of Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council gives us a look into what to expect in both counties.

Our Friday Panel look back on the week that was. Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill talk about this week’s top stories.

KCLR’s Shane O’Keeffe is now an award winning actor. He fills us in on what he has been up to,

Plough Thru The City is happening this Sunday as part of Yulefest Kilkenny. Brenda Cooper tells us all about it.

Cheltenham lit up yellow today in memory of Tiggy. Olympian Sam Watson talks to Edwina about what it was like over there.