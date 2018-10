The Way It Is : Happy Healthy Kids; Noreen Roche – nutritionist/dieticia

“HAPPY HEALTHY KIDS” IS A BRAND NEW SERIES ON THE WAY IT IS WITH SUE NUNN.

EVERY TUESDAY AFTER THE NEWS AT SIX, SUE WILL HAVE HELPFUL ADVICE ON KID‘S HEALTH AND WELL BEING FROM A DENTIST, PSYCHOLOGIST, DIETICIAN, NURSE AND OTHER HEALTH PROFESSIONALS.

THAT’S”HAPPY HEALTHY KIDS” ON THE WAY IT IS EVERY TUESDAY EVENING BROUGHT TO YOU BY DENTAL CARE IRELAND,CARLOW, YOUR LOCAL PRACTICE – SEE www.dentalcareireland.ie OR FIND THEM ON FACEBOOK”