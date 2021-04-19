The Way It Is; HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on Sensory Integration

The Way It Is;

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle chats to Edward about sensory integration and what it means.

She speaks on the idea of how our senses directly impact how we engage in our lives from the basic of sight and the difference having 20:20 vision Vs impaired vision has on how we do things, to the less recognised impact of how overloading a sense such as sight, hearing or touch can impact how we feel. Increased or decreased sensory integration can cause increased levels of anxiety, low mood, sleep disturbances, poor attention and concentration to name but a few.

To find out more visit Sensory integration education or HSE.ie

Listen back here: