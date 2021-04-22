The Way It Is Thursday 22nd April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

On Thursdays show,

Sinead Lucey talks about her amazing art with Edward Hayden,

Marian Dalton IFA Rural Development Chair in Carlow on the opening of the Results-Based Environment-Agri Pilot Project (REAP),

Young Kilkenny boys Paddy and Charlie Beggan on their appearance on ‘Ace My Space’,

Pet Sounds with Ormonde Veterinary, James Butler on neutering and What would a typical day involve in bringing your pet for this procedure at Ormonde Veterinary?

More pieces from Love in Lockdown with Mags Whitely and Nancy Rochford, Mags is the director of a piece written by Cathy Hogan called Panic Stations. Nancy Rochford Flynn is one of the actors in the play

and Mary Pierce on her incredible work to help the homeless