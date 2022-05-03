The Way It Is; Tuesday 3rd May 2022

The Way It Is;

Edwina Grace was the first female voice on air on KCLR 6th May 2004, Edwina and Sue chat about her day today as a reporter on KCLR.

As we celebrate 18 years on air this week, Sue Nunn looks back at ‘On the Record with Sue Nunn’ in 2006 with an interview from Blanaid Hennessy and Vivian Good.

Tetiana Kuschyk chats to Sue about the trip to Tramore on Monday for the Ukranian people staying in Kilkenny, they had a wonderful day and Tetiana tells us all about it.

TD John McGuinness speaks to Sue about the latest stabbing incidents that have taken place in Kilkenny City.

Our resident GP Dr Justin Kwong chats to Sue about antibiotics and May is Melanoma month.

Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution 1900 – 1923, Eoin Smithin Walsh joins Sue.

Mick Wright & Mike Bookle from Nore Vision and Kilkenny Eco Tours talk about the initiative that saw them take 1000 kgs of rubbish between Thomastown and Inistioge.