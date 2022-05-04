The Way It Is; Wednesday 4th May

The Way It Is.

As we celebrate 18 years on air this week, Sue Nunn looks back at ‘The Sue Nunn Show’ in 2018 as she spoke to Carlow man Brian McDonald.

Looking back again Sue looks back at her time at the Ploughing.

Edwina Grace was at the fire service conference in Kilkenny this morning and also at Ballykeefe Amphitheatre where she met Minister Malcolm Noonan.

Gillian Grattan from TaDa! Theatre School chats to Sue about doing a film project for Crinniú na nóg

Edwina Grace recorded the Project Ains Nyuk medal presentation

Michael Boyd talks to Sue about Save Our Hills, Clara County Kilkenny Wind farm application

Ann Phelan joins Sue in studio to chat about the local authorities monitoring rivers