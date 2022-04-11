The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Monday 11th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

He chats with Brendan Ring of Cliona’s Foundation on “Ireland’s Forgotten Families” set to air on Virgin Media 3 on Thursday,

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather.com on the suspected heatwave that’s meant to be coming our way,

Eugene McGuinness tells us about a hawk that has been spotted in an old building in Kilkenny,

Producer Shannon Redmond chats about High Heels and how the demand has spiked,

Michael Conway, St Luke’s Cardiologist on if music helps surgeons focus?

Alan Foley, head chef at The Step House Hotel in Borris helps us make Easter Sunday Lunch extra special,

Tommy Lanigan on tour de Kilkenny,

and the launch of the Pride of Place awards.