The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Thursday 16th June 2022

The Way It Is;

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat for Sue today.

On today’s show:

Breaking news of a large fire in Carlow town came in just before the show started. Amy McLoughlin reports live from the scene of the blaze.

More comedy is coming to Kilkenny. Cian McGarrigle fills us in on the monthly comedy club he is creating.

Dr. Paula Greally tells us how to protect our little one’s skin as we head into the hottest day of the year tomorrow.

Paul Walsh, CEO of Peopl.ie on the Peopl.ie survey that showed 8 in 10 people feel bank closures will be ‘detrimental’ to local communities.

Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll gives us an update on the fire in Carlow.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella talks housing grants.

Edward Hayden tells us how we can spice up our regular BBQ dishes.

Majella Swan of Carlow College of Music on their opening day this Saturday.