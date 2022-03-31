The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Thursday 31st March 2022

The Way It Is;

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this Thursday evening,

He chats about the ending of the regulation laws with Political Correspondent Sean Defoe and TD John McGuinness,

Joe Doyle tells us all about the Kilkenny Book Fair which takes place this Saturday,

Jill Callanan from Community Connect on how we can help Ukrainian families coming in,

Gemma Lawlor, Career Guidance Teacher in Tyndall College on how the leaving cert announcement has impacted children,

Valerie O’Sullivan of Network Ireland Kilkenny, on Businesswoman of the year awards,

The snapshot is coming to Kilkenny’s Watergate this April, Miriam Needham tells us all about it,

Matt O’Keeffe gives us a preview of tonight’s farm show.