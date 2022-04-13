The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Wednesday 13th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat today.

He chats with Martina Comerford, Kilkenny Tourism, on things to do in Kilkenny over Easter,

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch on this month’s bird of the month – the swan,

Janette O’Brien, Climate Change Officer on how to make our energy use more efficient,

Andrea Keogh on the incredible amount of money April Sounds raised,

Brendan Morrissey on “Ukraine School” that has just launched,

Shannon Redmond on why you should check your spam email,

Jacqui McNabb needs volunteers to help pack sunflower seeds,

and Nathalie Lennon chats about what’s coming up on the Power Hour.