The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Wednesday 15th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today.

Dr. Brendan Rooney of the National Gallery Ireland on the Zurich Portrait Prize 2022,

The Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny are raising money for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal by screening Olga, a movie about a Ukrainian gymnast, in the theatre. Joanna Cunningham tells us more.

MEP Sean Kelly on Brexit and that two-month deadline to respond to legal action the EU have given Britian.

KCLR Scoreline’s Robbie Dowling fills us in on all things Golf. The US Open kicks off tomorrow and the Irish Open is soon to follow.

Deputy John McGuinness lets us know the proceedings from today’s comittee meeting.

Edwina Grace reports from the Kilkenny Connected Communities launch in Glenmore.

We hear about the 25% increase in National Broadband Plan construction workforce that was announced. TJ Malone CEO of National Broadband Ireland and Joao Felizardo of Gaeltec chat with Brian about it.

Cllr Arthur McDonald is the newly elected chair of the Bagenalstown Municipal District. Edwina Grace caught up with him earlier.