The Way It Is with Brian Redmond: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022

The Way It Is:

Brian Redmond is in for Sue Nunn today.

Karen Morrissey, a stylist and a personal shopper in MacDonagh Junction chats Travel Fashion. Have the times of getting dressed up for the airport passed us by? She gives us some fashion advice to get us ready for the holidays and airports.

Maurice O’Reilly gives us an overview of what is happening at this year’s Carlow Fringe Festival, which begins on August 11th.

The Murder of Michael Collins is coming to the Watergate Theatre this September. Paddy Cullivan tells us all about it.

Ken McGuire, head of KCLR Sport talks all things hurls and curls quiz that kicks off tomorrow.

It’s World Breastfeeding Week, and Dr. Paula Greally discusses the benefits of breastfeeding and what to do if you’re having trouble adapting.

Karen Whelan, The Soulution Therapist and International Best Selling Author helps us get back on track and into a routine as the summer comes to an end. She gives us some tips on how to get motivated.

Kilkenny’s facing into another All Ireland Final this weekend with the county’s senior camogie side set to battle old rivals Cork at Croke Park. Our Edwina Grace has been out to chat to some of the girls’ younger fans.