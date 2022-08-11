The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Thursday, 11th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in for Sue Nunn this week.

Murieann Lynch, Senior Research Officer at ESRI, on the warning of an energy supply shortage due to the lack of wind.

Niamh Regan looks forward to Keep Her Lit Festival and her performance there.

As the Kilkenny Arts and Alternative Kilkenny Arts festivals continue, so too does a Ukrainian Art & Craft exhibition. The event was launched officially at MacDonagh Junction last week and our Edwina Grace was there to meet some of those living locally who are originally from Ukraine.

Jim Mulhall Kilkenny IFA Chair on farm safety in the heat. He tells us if the weather will result in a drought for farmers.

Darragh Bermingham and Kiva Sammon tell us about their new children’s book, “Barber Bear Extraordinare.”

This week hundreds of young people aged between 5 and 14 have been making their way each day to the Glenmore GAA pitch. Edwina Grace also popped by to find out what’s taking place.

Cllr Willie Quinn tells us about the Borris Fair, which will be held on Monday. He expresses his delight at learning that Clashganny will have lifeguards during the busy hot weekend.