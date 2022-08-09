The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Tuesday 9th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the seat for Sue Nunn.

On today’s show,

Irish Water Regional Operations Lead James O’Toole discusses the local water shortage as night-time restrictions take effect. He gives some tips on what to do to save some water.

Carlow will benefit from the announcement of 45 new jobs. Our newsroom’s John Moynihan caught up with Minister Robert Troy and others at the official announcement.

Niall Goodwin of Wind Energy Ireland tells us about their July Wind Energy report.

Benny McDonagh tells us about Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEB) Virtual Reality retrofit training.

Claire Dunphy of Kilkenny Water Safety provides an update on last weekend’s Nore Swim. She gives us some water safety advice ahead of this week’s heat wave.

Carrie Lawlor tells us about a fundraiser happening this Saturday at Palentine GAA Club. It is to commemorate Amanda Kinsella, who tragically died in an acident in August 2021. All proceeds will be donated to the Amy Lawlor Memorial Fund, who was Amanda’s childhood friend.