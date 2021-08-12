The Way It Is with Edward Hayden 12th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the Hot Seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show, IT Carlow Student Union President Thomas Drury chats about the student union opening back up and getting ready to welcome students back to campus and online,

Father Patrick Ryan on his work in Kenya and how it helps those over there,

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather chats about the extreme weather conditions in Europe at the moment,

Cllr Fidelis Doherty Fine Gael – Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council chats to Edward about the ongoing covid cases, low numbers in Carlow and Kilkenny, the backlog of passports and traveling,

Lucy Gernon is a business and mindset coach and has a new podcast ‘The magic of Mindset’ Understanding Your Mind Using the Chimp Paradox. She chats to Edward all about it,

And Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s farm show.