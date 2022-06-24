The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Friday 24th June 2022

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hotseat for Sue Nunn this week.

On today’s show:

Today is the last day of the Leaving Cert for students in Coláiste Éamann Rís in Callan, Edwina Grace caught up with the students to see how they found the exams and the Leaving Cert in general.

Kathy Purcell of Castlecomer Discovery Park gives us some idea’s of things to do with the kids when school is out.

Edwina Grace reports live from the Garda Centenary Parade and fills us in on the meeting that took place to discuss the one way system on High Street.

Gerry Gormley tells us about his short film he created to highligh men’s mental health.

Our Friday Panel Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill look back on the week that was.

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan with an update on the war in the Ukraine.

Cllr Martin Brett talks housing and fills us in on what happened at the one way system meeting.