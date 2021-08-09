The Way It Is with Edward Hayden Monday 9th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show,

Kellie Harrington takes home gold from the Olympics in just 9 minutes, Gary Keogh, Head Coach of Local boxing club, Marble City Boxing Club on boxing and Kellie’s win,

Siobhan Donohoe on the pro’s and con’s of working from home,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on Graded exposure and how this can be used to help us manage our anxiety levels,

Cllr Arthur McDonald and Cllr Willie Quinn on the voting regarding the Barrow Track in Carlow,

And What Has Europe Ever Done For The Environment? In programme 5 of our series ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment’ we ask ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for our Water?’ Reporter Susan Clarke brings interviews with Vincent O’Connor ASSAP Advisor (Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme) with Teagasc who gives us an insight into the stages involved in liaising with communities about the water quality in their rivers or streams while farmer Paul O’Brien gives his experience of engaging with ASSAP. Finally, Ann Phelan Community Water Officer in the Southeast for LAWPRO (Local Authorities Water Programme) gives an overview of the EU’s Water Framework Directive – the overarching legislation that is behind all the actions Ireland is taking to address our water quality issues. ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment?’ is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.