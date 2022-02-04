The Way It Is with Edward Hayden on Friday 4th February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s Show,

We spoke to Mary Butler from the Kilkenny Arts Office about the poetry phone. Call 1800 272 994 and dial a number between 0 – 9 and listen to a local actors recite a poem.

Carlow herbalist Laura Darcy chats to Edward about her upcoming ‘Walk and Talk’ taking place on Sunday 20th February at 11am in An Gairdin Beo in Carlow.

Neill Gunning chats about Freezebury and Social Strolls in Kilkenny.

Our panel Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill discuss the latest news from the week with Edward Hayden.

Singer / song writer Mike Hanrahan tells us all about the Irish Folk Band, Stockton’s Way.

Listen back here: