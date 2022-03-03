The Way It Is with John Masterson; Thursday 3rd March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s show,

Author and Teacher Martha Woodcock on her poetry book “We Say We Will”. She reads us one her poems as well.

Grainne Kennedy, Energy Engineer at 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea), tells us about the communities seminar on energy saving.

Anne-Marie Doran talks about Amella: Neuro Performance Coaching and Consultancy.

Seán Ó hArgáin chats with John about the resignation of Alan Kelly as the leader of the labour party and his opinion on Ivana Baciic as a replacement.

Bishop Denis Nulty and Gemma Mulligan all about “Listening Lent”. Pope Francis has asked the church throughout the world to undertake a synodal pathway.

Olwyn Green of Dublin Samaritans talks about the “Forest of Hope” and how to become a Samaritan.

Matt O’Keefe ahead of tonight’s farm show – Glanbia results, the effect of current issues in Ukraine on animal feed and fertiliser on agriculture, and more.

Andrea Keogh tells us about April Sounds, a 3-day series of concerts in Kilkenny from 8th-10th April. Full proceeds from tickets goinf to the Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine.