The Way It Is with Matt O’Keeffe ; Friday 28th October 2022

The Way It Is;

The Mayor of Carlow, Fintan Phelan, gives us an update on how last night’s budget and county council meetings went.

We hear about Australian and New Zealand travel agents exploring Kilkenny.

After heavy rainfall over the past few days, there has been a series of flooding locally. Domhnall Doyle spoke with some people in Freshford to see how the floods have impacted them.

Maria Coachman of the Design and Craft Council Ireland tells us about courses they are holding with Trinity College.

Our Friday Panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the big stories of the week.

Sharon O’Gorman of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership tells us about BORSCHT Cafe, a Ukrainian pop-up cafe happening as part of Savour Kilkenny.

Robbie Dowling of the KCLR Sports team looks ahead to a weekend full of sports.