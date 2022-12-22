The Way It Is with Shannon Redmond; Thursday 22nd December 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear about some last minute gifts for the tech lovers in your life.

The Goal Mile is happening locally on Christmas day, Ger Kirwan from Thomastown Athletics Club and PL Curran for St. Laurance O’Tooles in Carlow tell us how we can get involved.

Edward Hayden tells us how to cook the perfect Christmas turkey.

We hear about Cops on Donuts Shops. A fundraiser for Special Olympics Ireland

Matt O’Keeffe fills us in ahead of the Farm Show.