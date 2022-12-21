The Way It Is with Shannon Redmond; Wednesday 21st December 2022

The Way It Is;

Shannon is joined by Marian Flannery as they chat all about Yulefest and what you can do this Christmas week.

Laura of CakeFace in Kilkenny gives us some Christmas dessert tips.

John Keane tells us all about the John Keane Toy Drive.

Our series The Producers with Sue and Josephine Plettenberg showcasing some of our smaller food producers in Kilkenny and Carlow…today visiting farmer, Graham Murphy in the lovely Golden Hill near Castledermot.