Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 13th April 2023
The Way It Is;
Tributes are paid to Slieverue’s star World Rally Championship Driver, Craig Breen who tragically died today in Croatia.
18 teams representing the diverse community in Carlow took part in an integration soccer blitz at the local SETU campus. Organised by Gardai with the sports partnership and FAI, our Edwina Grace was there to hear from participants and organisers.
We hear about what it means to wear a Stoma and how you can live your best life.
Ian Gardiner of Kilkenny County Council helps demystify the Council’s proposals for Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP)
Matt O’Keeffe ahead of the Farm Show.