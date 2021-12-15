The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 15th December, 2021

Catch UpThe Way It Is

What’s a sustainable Christmas? Sadhbh O Neill on minimising waste, making climate friendly present choices and still enjoying the festivities,

Children’s author of the A Place called Perfect series Helena Duggan chats about her upcoming projects,

Who knew that Homecare was not regulated? Sue talks to Martin McMahon, HIQA’s lead author of a report which says it should,

Pat Byrne, now of Austen Texas, releases a new single entitled “Only a Man”,

Rothe House Trust Chair David Fitzgerald talks about The Merchant’s Shop festivities tomorrow,

And CEO and Artistic Director Emma Lucy O’Brien VISUAL Carlow Christmas offers and festivities,

