The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 15th September, 2021

World Ploughing Champion Eamonn Treacy joining us from Ratheniska for the National Ploughing Championship,

HSE Senior Dietician Aislinn Murphy on loss of taste due to COVID and what can be done to help,

Pat Durkin tells us the Bird of the Month for September,

Aisling Meehan, Farmer’s Journal Solicitor, on hedges and trees between neighbours,

Fergus Finlay on vote of no confidence and Kerry babies,

And John Paul Phelan ahead of Sinn Fein vote of no confidence in Minister Simon Coveney

 

