The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 1st May 2020

Cormac McQuinn, Political Correspondent with the Irish Independent, explains that only 54 health workers were recruited through the ‘Be On Call for Ireland’ campaign, out of the 75,000 people(31,000 didn’t have medical qualifications) who signed up to help in Ireland’s fight against Covid 19

Nicola Cantwell lectures on the Pharmacy Technician Course in IT Carlow and works as clinical governance pharmacist with Caredoc and she along with her colleagues came up with a formula for hand santiser to be used during the Covid 19 crisis

The prohibition on controlled burning has been lifted and Frank Stafford Senior Engineering with Kilkenny County Council explains the reasons why

Dr Paula Grealy talks health matters with Sue Nunn

Superintendent Derek Hughes joins Sue and covers the roll out of Operation Fanacht which will continue over the bank holiday weekend