The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 22nd April 2020

Julia McConville, Masks 4 All Ireland is making reusable, washable masks for staff in nursing homes and those who work in home care. She is needing sewers to join the group. In this piece she is joined by Dr Michael Conway, Cardiologist at St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny who endorses the use of face masks during the Covid -19 crisis

Aislinn Murphy is a dietitian with the HSE, and during the Covid -19 emergency we might be tempted by crisps and chocolate. To develop the will power to resist these temptations its best to tap into it when its most strongest in the morning times.

Johnny White from Galbally is looking to connect with old friends Tom and Anne Doyle who are in their 70s now and lived in North London. He believes they have moved back to Kilkenny and he would like to get in contact with them.

Gillian Coulter is the conductor of the Lady Desart Choir talks about the establishment of the choir and the song they recorded remotely to thank the frontline staff

Fiona Doyle and her daughter Niamh ordered their books from Khan’s Bookshop Kilkenny and were impressed with the service, and the free book that they got which in a random act of kindness they passed on to another child. Feature includes Khan Kiely owner of the bookshop