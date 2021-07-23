The Way It Is With Brian Redmond – 23/7/2021

First this evening, Brian spoke with garden designer, Dermot Melia, about the upsurge in interest in our gardens and the concept of the garden as another room in the house. Dermot, from the Garden Design Studio, is a man who is responsible for so many of the beautiful garden designs that you see from around Ireland on Instagram.

Four-time All-Ireland winning Cork Camogie captain Anna Geary has taken on her biggest challenge yet in her new RTÉ documentary Entitled “Why girls quit Sports quit sports. The Cork camogie star is on a crusade to find out why teenage girls drop out of sports and has just completed a 2 part documentary series for RTE 2. She spoke with Brian about this new series and they discussed some current issues in sport, particularly for young women, including the controversial fining of an Olympic squad in relation to ‘uniform’ choices.

Pat O’Neill and Seán Butler are regular contributors to the show on current affairs, and politics in particular. They discussed some of this weeks’s major issues, including Digital Covid Certificates, Outdoor Dining and the Olympics.

Robert John Ardiff first came to the attention of fans as a member of the Choice-nominated band, Come On Live Long. He has toured extensively around Ireland in addition to playing shows in Europe, The UK and The USA. Robert’s sophomore album, The Corridors of Love, was released in April 2021 and he has been on the playlist of Martin Bridgeman’s Ceol Anocht programme on a number of occasions. The album was recorded in increments in houses and studios from Dublin to New York to Copenhagen. The record is an exploration of the stories that take place behind the closed doors of an apartment complex. The songs deal with friendships, relationships, despair, joy and depression. It is a sonically different record from anything Robert has previously released and features a vast array of musicians. He joined Brian in the studio to talk about his music and about first socially distanced live gig at Fennelly’s of Callan. We also heard one of his songs, played on his mother’s restored classical guitar, another first!