The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – 26th November, 2021

On tonight’s show, Sue discussed the emerging story of yet another COVID variation and the changes to arrangements, we heard of a new book from mental heath health advocate, Dr. Mike Watts. We heard from John O’Gorman and Dave Barron about some of the stories from an upcoming documentary series on the Civil War, Pat O’Neill and Andrea Dalton reviewed the week that was and tom Britton and John McGuinness looked at how travel arrangements have changed yet again in the light on the Covid variants.