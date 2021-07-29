The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 29th July 2021

The Way It Is;

Lucy Glendinning prominent local opponent of masks and vaccines shares her thoughts with Sue,

Professor Gerry Killeen on where we are with the science, the vaccines and getting rid of Covid,

Also Carlow GP Dr Jonathan Jacob on the role of GPs in giving vaccines to 12 – 15 year olds,

Karan Casey on her new album,

Olga Barry Director of Kilkenny Arts Festival joins Sue in studio and we find out a bit about her as well as the Festival which starts next week,

The Secret Garden in Thomastown, Stacey Williams and Brock Butler reveal all,

And Martin Bridgeman is your host for the Farm Show tonight and he tells us what’s coming up.