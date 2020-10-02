The Way It Is With Sue Nunn 2nd October 2020

On Friday’s Show, Domhnall sat in for Sue Nunn to chat to you all for the two hours!

On the show Domhnall chats all this Covid 19 with infectious disease expert Professor Gerry Killeen Chair of Applied Pathogen Ecology.

Liam Lysaght from The National Biodiversity Centre is chatting to Domhnall about a unique report that came in from University College London.

We hear about The Business Box – a joint initiative between KCLR and The Local Enterprise Office in Carlow.

We chat to The Way It Is regular Dr. Paula Greally about Breast Cancer Awareness.

We have another part of our Confinement Monologue Series with a piece written by Carmel Furlong and directed by Edward Hayden called “Gesture of Love”.

Domhnall chats to Rick Rossiter See Change Ambassador about the Green Ribbon Campaign which is running this month.

Domhnall chats to Mick Quinn KCLR Rugby Analyst and former Leinster and Ireland out-half about the start of New Pro14 Season.

Tom Moore chats to us about the start of Kilkenny Animated Festival this weekend.