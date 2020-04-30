The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 30th April 2020

‘No smoke yet as to the formation of a government’, says Malcolm Noonan, Green Party TD for Carlow and Kilkenny…. The Greens are still considering the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael response document and are satisfied with most responses to questions/suggestions they had. The commitment to a 7% reduction on carbon emissions still needs to be ironed out though.

Edward Hayden, Chef and Presenter of the KCLR Saturday Show shows the breeze with Sue Nunn in a wide-ranging interview that covers everything from sayings, to a recipe for Sweet Chili Jam to a lovely poem by Kathleen O’Meara called ‘And the People Stayed Home’

Billy House works with Design+ on the IT Carlow Campus and they have designed head bands for face shields to be used on the frontline in the defense against Covid 19

Rachel Doyle from The Arboretum, Leighlinbridge Co Carlow tells Sue that they are busy with online sales and that all their full time workers are back in work, preparing the place to be operational under Covid 19 regulations once they get the go ahead from the government to reopen

Mairead Rohan, Enterprise Officer with Kilkenny Leader Partnership tells us about their role in the Nore Vision Project and Maura Brennan gives us an insight into the Acorn Project and her plan to work with children and teach them about the heritage and living landscape of the woodlands of the Nore