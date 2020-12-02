Flying Tumbler
Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 30th November 2020

LISTEN BACK HERE

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond Send an email 02/12/2020

On Monday’s Show,

Fr Dan Carroll, Bishop Michael Burrows and Imam Ibrahim Ndure on public worship reopening tomorrow,

Honoria Gilcrist of Carlow Women’s Aid on practical advice for Women to keep them safe in our 16 days against Domestic Violence,

Occupational therapist Aoife Doyle continues with the theme de-stressing ahead of Christmas,

Kilkenny Children’s author Carol Ann Treacy will be in studio with her latest book; Barney Goose,

And Monica’s Hayes series Women’s Bits features Helena Power.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond Send an email 02/12/2020