The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 30th October 2020

On Friday’s Show,

Following a case yesterday (Thursday) in the Court of appeal there is deep concern of the implications of the ruling that child victims can not be identified when some one is charged with their murder, Sue talks to the mother of such a case, about the implications for her.

Revisiting the Shankyard at St Columba’s in Thomastown as the report on Mother and Baby Homes is due to be presented to Government today,

Ken Mc Guire has been talking to Kilkenny man John Morton about his new series Dead Still which airs on RTE this Sunday night,

What has Europe ever done for Communities? The second in our What has Europe Ever Done for Us series,

And Dr Paula Greally GP, chats to us about the high Covid figures in Carlow and Breast Cancer Awareness.