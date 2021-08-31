The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 31st August, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Carlow’s Braun site has been sold we understand, Sue talks to Cllr Fergal Browne about the history of the site and more,

Equal pay for female and male soccer players representing their country at International level, is it as good as it sounds? Sue talks to Women’s National league player of the year Karen Duggan from Piltown,

Mary Ann Vaughan calls by to tell us about her new season of the History Fix which starts after 6pm today and which has been nominated in the Irish radio awards,

Dr Paula Greally will be by for a chat about becoming a new mum during Covid 19 with baby Ellie,

The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from characters and events from Carlow’s past. This week the Historyman, Donal Cadogan, brings you the story of Frederick Whirlpool, Carlow’s forgotten Victoria Cross awardee,

And Nira O Gorman, the first runner up in the Miss Earth Ireland competition tells us all about her Miss Earth Ireland experience and how she found the pageant world.