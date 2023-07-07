The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; 7th July 2023

The Way It Is;

The writer of the Hot Press release Zrazy single celebrating the Women’s World Cup joins Sue in the studio.

TD John McGuinness joins Sue to chat about Oireachtas Committees and how they work. As a former Chair of The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, he gives his assessment of the box office sessions of recent days.

Our Friday panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the week.

We hear from palliative care consultant Dr. Brian Creedon about the opening by the Minister for Health today of the South East Palliative Care Unit in Waterford University Hospital.