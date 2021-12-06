The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – December 6th , 2021

Weather was the immediate concern this evening with increasing numbers of road safety issues being reported to us throughout the afternoon. Sue spoke with John McDarby, Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council, who advised on the current conditions but also had some timely advice on winter driving and safety suggestions.

Tim Butler, Director Of Services with Kilkenny County Council, also joined Sue to discuss the KCC plans to monitor the situation for the coming days/., He also commented briefly on a meeting on the County Development Plan taking place.

Bríd Meehan, recently appointed CEO of KASA (the Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre) joined Sue in the studio to discuss her recent appointment, the range of services and supports that KASA provide and some of the issues arising from the disgraced ex-RTE sports producer court case as regards child sexual abuse. (We advise listener discretion as some may find the detail distressing).

*** CONTACT DETAILS FOR KASA:

Phone : 1800 478 478

Email: [email protected] / Website:

http://www.kasa.ie



Niall Dollard from kilkennyweather.com spoke with Sue about the current volatile weather conditions and the impending Storm Barra.