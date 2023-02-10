The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday, 10th February 2023

The Way It Is;

Stephen O’Rourke physio gives some top exercise tips.

Our resident vet Richard Ryan talks all things cats and cows.

Our Friday Panel look back on the big stories of the week.

The horror of the earthquake that’s struck parts of Syria and Turkey continues and we’ve been speaking with some people from those countries now living locally. Yesterday we heard the heartbreaking reality for Mohamad Sadat Snunu who’s originally from Syria and living in Carlow – he outlined the loss of members of his family and the devastation those who survived are facing. Our reporter Edwina Grace also visited Ballon to meet a man from Turkey.

Local Imam Ebrahim Ndure on prayers and fundraising for the areas in Turkey and Syria devastated by the earthquake.