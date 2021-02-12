The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 12th February 2021

On Friday’s Show,

Tributes to two people who have died and leave a legacy in their communities, Photographer Donal Daws and Miner and author Seamus Walsh from Castlecomer, Martin Bridgeman and Dr Johnny Cuddihy pay tributes to them.

The amazing Foster parent that is Joan Ryan from Graiguenamanagh,

Dr Paula Greally on the vaccination roll out,

And commentators Sean Butler and Pat O Neill on the Taoiseach’s planned trip to the US.