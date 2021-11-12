The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 12th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

We hear the words of Harry Byrne’s godparents- aunt Michelle Byrne and Uncle John Nolan at his funeral mass this morning in Gowran,

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan from Glasgow for the final day of COP26,

Suzanna Crampton tells us about Bio-farm 2021 and her grandfather on Netflix,

Our Friday Panel Sean Butler and Pat O Neill look back at the week that was,

And TD John McGuinness joins Sue in studio on his impassioned speech about Grace, the child tortured and abused while in foster-care.