The Way It Is With Sue Nunn Friday 14th August 2020

On The Way It Is with Sue Nunn:

Whatever happened to contact tracing? Local restaurateur, Rob White on waiting for the HSE to get in touch regarding Covid19 contact tracing.

Olga Barry fills us in on The Kilkenny Arts Festival & and an amazing Kilkenny traditional group and the story they have uncovered about a Turkish benefactor during the Irish Famine.

PART ONE



In the second hour of The Way It Is with Sue Nunn, “This is How we Dance” author David Diebold tells us about his book of stories on family life and of trainer Samantha Rowland tells us about the need to crack down on the sale of puppies.

PART TWO

