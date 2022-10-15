The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 14th October 2022

The Way It Is:

We hear from two ladies (sisters) who are going to Everest Base camp in memory of their brave mother. Julie Anne and Marie share their mother’s story and tell us about the fundraising they are doing in her memory. You can find out more or donate to the fundraiser here.

Shane O’Boyle, Senior Scientific Officer with EPA with a report on water in the area.

Amy Kirwan of Vanilla Hair Design Tullow tells us about her success at the IHF awards.

Anne Barcoe on a Thomastown Gaelic Fundraiser that is happening on Saturday.

Our Friday Panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the week that was.

Philip Sheppard tells us about a chalice that he has discovered.

Chartered Accountant from Ballon in Carlow, Simon Kearney joins Sue. He is the 31,000th member of Chartered Accountants Ireland