The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 16th September 2022

The Way It Is;

Is ploughing really going to be banned? The chairman of the IFA’s Environment and Rural Affairs committee, Paul O’Brien, joins Sue in the studio on the matter.

Roisin O’Brien, a mother and master swimmer, tells us about tomorrow’s Marble City Swim.

Stephen McBride of Aware on a free life skills programme which starts this weekend.

Our Friday Panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at another eventful week.

Edward Hayden is at the launch of Savour Kilkenny.

Gillian Grattan tells us about her docu-drama on the burning of Woodstock House during the Civil War.